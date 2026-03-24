An Giang welcomes nearly 830,000 international visitors in first quarter 2026

Tourism in An Giang surged in the first quarter of 2026, with strong growth in international arrivals and revenue, driven by major destinations and cultural attractions.

In the first quarter of 2026, An Giang is estimated to have welcomed nearly 8.3 million visitors, including close to 830,000 international arrivals. Total tourism revenue is estimated at over VND21.4 trillion (US$812 million).

Tourists visit Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province.

On the morning of March 24, the An Giang Province Department of Tourism reported that the province recorded nearly 8.3 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, up 14.7 percent year-on-year and fulfilling 33.1 percent of the annual target. Of these, international visitors reached an estimated 830,000, up 70.1 percent year-on-year and achieving 39.1 percent of the two-year target.

Total tourism revenue is estimated at more than VND21.4 trillion, marking a 52.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year and reaching 30.6 percent of the annual plan.

Phu Quoc Special Zone alone welcomed nearly 3 million visitors, up 43.7 percent year-on-year and achieving 35 percent of its annual target.

International arrivals to Phu Quoc are estimated at nearly 818,000, up 72.3 percent, fulfilling 40.5 percent of the yearly plan. Tourism revenue in the area is estimated at over VND18.1 trillion (US$687 million), up 70.5 percent year-on-year and reaching 39.9 percent of the annual target.

Beyond Phu Quoc, An Giang is home to many popular tourist attractions, including Nui Cam (Cam Mountain), Ba Chua Xu Temple at Sam Mountain, Thoai Ngoc Hau Mausoleum, Tay An Pagoda, Phuoc Dien Pagoda (Hang Pagoda), Vinh Te Communal House, Bong Lai Pagoda (Ba Bai Pagoda) and Ta Pa Pagoda.

Notably, the festival of Ba Chua Xu Goddess at Sam Mountain has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, becoming a key link connecting domestic, interprovincial and international tourism routes.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong