An Giang to establish inspection team to restore order in tourism activities

Director of the An Giang provincial Department of Tourism, Bui Quoc Thai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The An Giang provincial Department of Tourism will establish an interdisciplinary inspection team to restore order in tourism activities, pledging to take firm action against cases of booking fraud and cancellations at accommodation facilities in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

At a regular meeting for January 2026 held on the morning of January 16, Mr. Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the An Giang provincial Department of Tourism, said that from now until the Lunar New Year, accommodation facilities in Phu Quoc are virtually fully booked, with little to no availability remaining.

According to the director of the An Giang provincial Department of Tourism, in recent times, there have been a number of cases in which travelers were defrauded when booking accommodation via social media, as organizations and individuals set up fake websites and fan pages impersonating legitimate lodging establishments. After payments were transferred, victims were no longer able to contact the operators.

In addition, some accommodation providers have continued to sell rooms on online platforms without promptly updating actual availability, resulting in bookings being accepted even when properties are already fully occupied and causing frustration among travelers.

In response, authorities in Phu Quoc, together with the Department of Tourism and other relevant agencies, have established the interdisciplinary inspection team to conduct inspections and handle violations. Under instructions from the director of the Department of Public Security of An Giang Province, Phu Quoc Special Zone Police have even directly assisted visitors in finding accommodation, helping to project a positive image of the destination as safe and visitor-friendly.

The inspections will focus on newly established accommodation facilities that do not yet meet legal requirements, travel companies operating without proper authorization, and the presence of foreign tour guides working illegally.

The department will work closely with Phu Quoc authorities to deal decisively with all violations, the director of the An Giang provincial Department of Tourism said.

Visitors enjoy local food offerings at the Phu Quoc night market. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the director of the An Giang provincial Department of Tourism, Phu Quoc currently receives about 88 flights per day, around half of which are international services.

Ahead of the peak travel period for the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, the department has issued directives requiring accommodation providers and travel businesses to publicly post prices and strictly refrain from price hikes or overcharging. The guidance also emphasizes food safety, environmental hygiene, fire prevention and control, upgrades to facilities, and the renewal of tourism products.

In addition to its core offerings, An Giang plans to refresh seasonal products, including spring travel, early-year spiritual tourism, and Mekong Delta Tet experience tours linked to local culture, traditional craft villages, and regional cuisine, with the aim of extending visitor stays and enhancing overall travel experiences.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh