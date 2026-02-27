An Giang leaders inspect key infrastructure projects for APEC 2027

The delegation surveyed the Duong Dong Wastewater Treatment Plant, Cua Can Water Plant and Reservoir, Bai Bon Waste Treatment Complex, and the Bai Bon Waste-to-Energy Plant.
These projects play a crucial role in ensuring water supply, wastewater and solid waste treatment, improving the environment and strengthening capacity for the major international event.
At each site, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung reviewed progress reports and addressed implementation challenges, urging relevant agencies, investors and contractors to resolve bottlenecks, clarify responsibilities, adhere strictly to timelines, and ensure both progress and construction quality.