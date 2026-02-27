An Giang leaders inspect key infrastructure projects for APEC 2027

A delegation from An Giang Province, led by the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, yesterday inspected key infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

The delegation surveyed the Duong Dong Wastewater Treatment Plant, Cua Can Water Plant and Reservoir, Bai Bon Waste Treatment Complex, and the Bai Bon Waste-to-Energy Plant.

These projects play a crucial role in ensuring water supply, wastewater and solid waste treatment, improving the environment and strengthening capacity for the major international event.

Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung reviews the architectural and landscape master plan of the Bai Bon Waste-to-Energy Plant project.

At each site, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung reviewed progress reports and addressed implementation challenges, urging relevant agencies, investors and contractors to resolve bottlenecks, clarify responsibilities, adhere strictly to timelines, and ensure both progress and construction quality.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong