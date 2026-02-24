Viaduct over Mimosa Pass landslide takes shape amid rapid construction

Construction of a viaduct spanning the landslide-hit section of Mimosa Pass is progressing at full speed, with the structure now gradually taking shape.

More than three months after a massive landslide severed traffic on National Highway 20 across the Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, construction of a viaduct spanning the affected section is progressing rapidly and gradually taking shape.

At the site between Km226+600 and Km226+800 on National Highway 20, dozens of workers and heavy machines are working around the clock to complete key components of the project.

Workers race to finalize the bridge’s basic structural framework after more than two months of construction.

The Mimosa Pass viaduct broke ground in mid-December 2025. The structure has a total length of 133 meters, including approach roads at both ends, with the bridge proper stretching 108 meters and measuring 9 meters in width. The project carries a total investment of over VND33 billion (US$1.3 million). To date, three bridge spans have largely completed their basic structural framework over the area previously devastated by the landslide.

As previously reported by SGGP, at approximately 11:50 p.m. on November 19, 2025, a major landslide struck National Highway 20 along the Mimosa Pass section in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, completely cutting off traffic. Tens of thousands of cubic meters of soil cascaded down the hillside, sweeping away the entire road surface. The landslide stretched roughly 60–70 meters in length and left a crater about 40 meters deep. Local authorities subsequently mobilized forces to carve out a temporary access road at the foot of the hill to restore limited traffic flow.

The viaduct is being built approximately 40 meters away from the original landslide site.

Mimosa Pass is the key Southern gateway to Da Lat, with the majority of residents, tourists, and goods entering and leaving the city traveling via this mountain route.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan