PM orders enhanced management, effective use of public assets

PM Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 signed an official dispatch, calling for stronger measures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the arrangement, handling and utilisation of public assets following recent administrative restructuring.

Addressed to ministers, heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the dispatch underscores the need to prevent wastefulness and loss of State property amid the reorganisation of the political system and administrative units at all levels.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged ministries and ministry-level and Government agencies to promptly complete the handling and put into use surplus offices and land assets arising from apparatus reorganisation, ensuring they are not left idle or degraded. Surplus properties must be swiftly transferred to local authorities for management or otherwise handled in accordance with the law.

For assets subject to temporary handover during the restructuring process, relevant agencies must finalise procedures within 30 days of handover and submit them to competent authorities for decisions on allocation or transfer.

Agencies allowed to retain or newly assigned offices and facilities are required to review their usage to ensure compliance with officially prescribed standards and norms. Any excess space must be reallocated to other eligible entities or otherwise handled to ensure thrift and efficiency.

The Prime Minister also called for strengthened inspection, supervision and enforcement to prevent violations in the management and use of public offices and assets.

At the local level, provincial and municipal People’s Committees are tasked with reviewing and issuing, in a timely and comprehensive manner, documents within their competence to implement central regulations, particularly those relating to decentralisation in public asset management.

Local authorities must ensure that the rearrangement and handling of offices and public assets during the restructuring of public service units strictly comply with legal provisions and guidance from the Ministry of Finance.

For recovered properties transferred to local management, competent agencies are required to promptly formulate and approve plans for exploitation or disposal, ensuring assets are quickly put into use or otherwise handled to avoid wastefulness. Approved plans must be implemented without delay, while pending cases must be expedited for submission and approval.

The dispatch also requires continued review of the management and use of official vehicles, machinery and equipment. Usable surplus assets should be reassigned to units in need to save budget expenditures, while unusable assets must be liquidated and proceeds remitted to the State budget.

The Ministry of Finance is assigned to provide guidance and address emerging difficulties. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc will directly oversee the implementation of the dispatch, with the Government Office responsible for monitoring and expediting its execution.

