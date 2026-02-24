NA Chairman calls for stronger supervision, election preparations

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 24 held working sessions with NA committees to review major tasks for 2026, stressing decisive action, stronger supervision and accelerated digital transformation in the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

At a meeting with the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, the top legislator praised its comprehensive performance in 2025 and throughout the 15th NA tenure. With 22 full-time and 69 part-time members – the largest among NA committees – it has handled a heavy and wide-ranging workload.

Over the tenure, the committee examined 20 draft laws, six NA resolutions, one ordinance and six resolutions of the NA Standing Committee. In 2025, it contributed to draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress and helped build Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training and Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on improving public healthcare. It also advised on refining laws related to education, healthcare, labour, employment and social insurance.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at a working session with the Committee for Deputy Affairs to review key tasks and discuss upcoming priorities.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged the committee to strengthen political and ideological education, enhance internal inspection and supervision, and prevent moral degradation among officials and Party members. He called for a concrete action plan to implement the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution in cultural and social fields, with a focus on key priorities in 2026. Preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure must also be carried out thoroughly, he said.

Working with the NA's Committee for Deputy Affairs, the NA Chairman lauded its advisory role amid sweeping organisational restructuring in 2025. The committee helped consolidate NA bodies and local administrations and stepped up preparations for the upcoming election, including amendments to the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and Deputies to People’s Councils.

He noted that March will be the peak period for election preparations, requiring a meticulous review of all procedures to ensure the successful election of 500 NA deputies from 864 candidates in 182 constituencies, along with sufficient People’s Council deputies. The committee was asked to coordinate closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at all levels to train election personnel, particularly newcomers, and to proactively prepare personnel matters for the first session of the 16th NA. He also called for stronger digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in deputy management and the operation of elected bodies.

At a session with the NA's Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision, Chairman Man highlighted its role in advising revisions to the Law on Supervision Activities of the NA and People’s Councils and in organising the NA’s first supervision forum during the 15th tenure. Monthly reports on voters’ petitions have increasingly reflected emerging socio-economic and security issues, providing practical recommendations for leadership.

He urged further innovation in petition handling and supervision in 2026 by enhancing digitalisation and applying AI in managing complaints and denunciations, while closely monitoring enforcement of supervision laws.

Working with the NA's Committee for National Defence, Security and External Affairs, the NA leader called for higher-quality examination of draft laws and resolutions, especially those concerning human rights and criminal matters. The committee was asked to keep a close watch on domestic and international developments, counter cyber-based hostile distortions, and coordinate to ensure security and order during the elections.

At a working session with the NA's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, he commended its appraisal of 15 draft laws and two resolutions in 2025, including the revised Railway Law. The committee has also advised on implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and spearheaded the “Digital Literacy for All – Digital NA” movement.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested stronger policy consultancy grounded in science and practice, promotion of digital transformation within the NA, and enhanced training for officials, particularly young staff, to meet new requirements.

