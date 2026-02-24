Khanh Hoa Province deploys early election tasks in Spratly Islands

Khanh Hoa Province assigned tasks to forces responsible for organizing early elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in Truong Sa Special Zone.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong and Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan present flowers to the forces carrying out early election tasks in Truong Sa Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

On the morning of February 24, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Khanh Hoa Province held a conference to assign tasks to forces responsible for organizing early elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in Truong Sa Special Zone.

In his directive remarks, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Province Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong stressed that the election is a major political event. He called on all forces to strictly follow directions from the central and provincial levels, ensure close coordination, clearly assign responsibilities and guarantee progress and quality in every task.

Mr. Ho Xuan Truong also emphasized ensuring safety for personnel, vehicles and election materials during transportation to the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, maintaining political security and social order, and preparing contingency plans.

The special zone has 21 polling stations. Currently, election units have completed the public posting of voter lists and candidate lists in accordance with regulations, while communication efforts, facility preparations and plans to ensure security and safety have been put in place.

Immediately after the conference, the Chairman of Truong Sa Special Zone handed over ballot boxes, voter cards and related materials to task forces departing for duty.

On the same day, delegates visited, encouraged and saw off ships 464 and 471 of Brigade 146 (Naval Region 4) as they departed Cam Ranh Military Port for the Spratly Islands to carry out early election duties. The vessels transported ballot boxes, voter cards and candidate lists to serve early voting on the islands.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Province Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong urged all forces to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, coordinate closely, strictly comply with regulations, ensure absolute safety for personnel, equipment and election materials, and organize the elections in accordance with the law democratically, objectively and on schedule.

>>>Below are photos from the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong assigns tasks to the forces undertaking early election duties in the Spratly Islands. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

(Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong encouraged the forces assigned to conduct early voting in the Spratly Islands. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Leaders of Khanh Hoa Province and the Command of Naval Region 4 bid farewell to the task forces. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

(Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

(Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Forces transported ballot boxes onto ships bound for Truong Sa Special Zone to carry out their mission. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong