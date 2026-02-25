Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project accelerated progress

After the Lunar New Year holiday, contractors have mobilized maximum manpower and equipment to speed up construction of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project.

The Dong Nai Province Construction Investment Project Management Board announced the information on February 24.

For component project 1, which spans 16 kilometers, contractors have organized and maintained 42 construction teams, deploying approximately 610 pieces of equipment and 460 workers.

Up to now, ten major bridges along the route have been completed, while four major bridges and two overpasses are still under construction. Overall progress has reached approximately 75 percent.

Meanwhile, for component project 2, which is over 18 kilometers long, the investor’s representative stated that the main route has basically been completed, and asphalt concrete paving has been finished.

Additionally, traffic safety facilities, including guardrails, median barriers, and road signs, have been installed. Contractors are currently finalizing the remaining items. The project units are striving to complete the works so that the entire route can be put into operation by April 30 this year.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Huyen Huong