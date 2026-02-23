National

Ha Tinh, Nghe An to plant millions of trees in 2026

Numerous agencies, organizations, and localities in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces launched the annual “Tet Tree-Planting Festival in Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh” on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of 2026 on February 23.

Immediately after the launch ceremonies, officials, youth union members, armed forces personnel, and local residents planted thousands of trees, responding to the early-spring tree-planting movement aimed at enhancing green, clean, and beautiful landscapes while improving the ecological environment.

Tree planting takes place in Thien Cam Commune, Ha Tinh Province.

According to the Ha Tinh Sub-Department of Forest Protection, the province aims to plant more than 2.2 million trees of various species in 2026, with nearly 1 million trees expected to be planted during the Lunar New Year period alone.

The Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command launches a tree-planting drive.

In neighboring Nghe An, the provincial Sub-Department of Forest Protection said the locality is striving to plant over 9 million trees this year, including more than 2 million during the Lunar New Year campaign.

On the morning of February 23, the Mon Son Border Guard Station (Nghe An Province) coordinated with local authorities to organize a tree-planting event.

Trees are being planted primarily along traffic corridors, in residential areas, public spaces, office compounds, schools, healthcare facilities, cultural sites, historical relics, martyrs’ cemeteries, parks, tourist destinations, and hilly or mountainous areas.

Species selected for planting include African mahogany, ironwood, Magnolia balansae, giant crepe-myrtle, white thingan, dragon plum, agarwood, whistling pine, acacia, coconut, Indian redwood, jackfruit, and mango, among others.

Youth union members and functional forces plant trees at the beginning of the Lunar New Year in Ha Tinh.
By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan

