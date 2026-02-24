Top legislator urges State Audit Office to enhance proactivity, risk prevention

The NA Chairman asked the SAV to further uphold its role as a “shield” safeguarding financial and budgetary discipline, and to take the lead in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) extends New Year greetings to officials and employees of the State Audit Office on February 23. (Photo: VNA)

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) must bring into full play its professional expertise and effectively tap information from multiple sources to proactively advise the Party and State, instead of merely organising audit delegations, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has said.

He stressed the requirement at a working session with the SAV on February 23, the first working day after the nine-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing proactivity, forecasting capacity, and risk prevention from the outset.

Emphasising that 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the NA Chairman requested the SAV to promptly concretise the spirit of the Resolution across all its operations, thereby improving the effectiveness and efficiency of audit activities to meet national development requirements in the new period.

Acknowledging that the agency has gradually shifted from “inspection and detection of violations” to “policy evaluation, risk prevention, and recommendations to improve institutions”, which has helped stabilise State budget revenues and expenditures, he asked the SAV to further uphold its role as a “shield” safeguarding financial and budgetary discipline, and to take the lead in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena.

Regarding operational methods, the NA leader called for continued reform towards a lean apparatus matching the reality while still ensuring quality.

On personnel development to meet requirements in the new situation, he demanded that each officer proactively make professional and moral self-improvement. Auditors must maintain political steadfastness and integrity, work objectively and impartially, adopt appropriate conduct, and offer constructive recommendations so that audited entities can promptly address shortcomings and improve management, he stated.

He also urged the entire sector to continue promoting solidarity and high consensus, and fruitfully implement the resolutions of the SAV Party Congress, the NA Party Organisation's Congress and, particularly, the 14th National Party Congress.

On the first working day after the Tet holiday, the NA Chairman asked all officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers of the SAV to strictly follow the directions of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Prime Minister, immediately getting down to work and ensuring the progress and quality of assigned tasks.

