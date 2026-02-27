Three key infrastructure projects for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc commenced

Three key infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027 were commenced in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province on morning of February 27.

The projects include the Cua Can Reservoir Water Plant, Bai Bon Waste Treatment Complex and Bai Bon Waste-to-Energy Plant.

All must be completed before June 30, 2027, tied to the province’s political mandate.

Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Le Trung Ho delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Le Trung Ho emphasized that the projects not only ensure essential infrastructure for APEC 2027 but also lay a long-term foundation for sustainable development in Phu Quoc Special Zone in particular and An Giang Province in general.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the projects.

The Phu Quoc Economic Zone Management Board was urged to closely monitor daily, weekly and monthly progress; ensure legal compliance; strengthen site inspections; promptly address emerging obstacles; and take responsibility for project quality and timelines, aiming for completion ahead of schedule to allow trial operations.

Mr. Tran Chien Cong, General Director of Binh Duong Water Environment Corporation Joint Stock Company (BIWASE), the investor of all three projects, said that the total investment of over VND1.238 trillion (US$47.5 million) demonstrates BIWASE’s strong commitment to developing synchronized clean water and waste treatment systems to protect the environment and support Phu Quoc’s sustainable growth.

Bai Bon Waste Treatment Complex covers 15 hectares of land, with a capacity of 250 tons per day, total investment of approximately VND382 billion (US$14.6 million). Bai Bon Waste-to-Energy Plant is built on nearly 10 hectares of land, processing 200–300 tons per day, 4MW power generation capacity, total investment of about VND300 billion (US$11.5 million). Cua Can Reservoir Water Plant has a capacity of 49,500 cubic meters per day, with a total investment of approximately VND556 billion (US$21.3 million).

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong