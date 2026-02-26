Quang Ngai Province prepares 300,000 coffee seedlings for Sedang farmers

Tu Mo Rong Commune in Quang Ngai Province launched a drive to bag 300,000 coffee seedlings to support Sedang farmers and promote sustainable livelihoods on February 26.

Mr. Vo Trung Manh (left), Secretary of the Tu Mo Rong Commune Party Committee, personally joins residents in bagging coffee seedlings.

The People’s Committee of Tu Mo Rong Commune in Quang Ngai Province held a launch ceremony to kick off its 2026 production and labor campaign, coupled with a support program to help the Sedang ethnic community develop high-quality coffee plantations, with a view to fostering sustainable economic growth, on the morning of February 26.

At the event, around 300 participants, including commune leaders, officials, village representatives, local residents, and students from three schools in the area, joined in transplanting 300,000 Catimor coffee seedlings into nursery bags at the Ngoc Leang village nursery.

Delegates and local residents work together to bag coffee seedlings for free distribution to households.

The seedlings, grown for three months at the commune’s central nursery and currently measuring about 7 centimeters in height, were then transported to villages for bagging. Assigned teams worked methodically to place each seedling into prepared soil bags, ensuring the schedule remained on track.

Students take part in preparing coffee nursery bags.

According to Mr. Duong Dang Khoa, Vice Chairman of the Tu Mo Rong Commune People’s Committee, the locality has launched the “Nurturing the Future – Sustainable Crop Development” initiative, mobilizing resources to purchase one ton of seeds and cultivate approximately one million seedlings to be distributed free of charge to local farmers.

Residents bag coffee seedlings in preparation for planting in the 2026 rainy season.

Following the launch, the commune will continue transporting the remaining 700,000 seedlings to 12 villages for bagging, laying the groundwork for new plantings during the 2026 rainy season. The initiative is expected to gradually establish a high-quality coffee-growing zone, generating stable livelihoods for local residents.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan