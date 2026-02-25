Vinh Long breaks ground on embankment under VND4 trillion project

On February 25, the Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Projects of Vinh Long Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Ho River embankment project.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The project covers a stretch of riverbank in Ward 5, now part of Tan Hanh Ward.

The embankment forms part of the Urban Development and Climate Resilience Enhancement Project for the former city of Vinh Long. The flagship initiative is designed to upgrade infrastructure and mitigate natural disaster risks in the city’s central urban area.

The Urban Development and Climate Resilience Enhancement Project for the former city of Vinh Long comprises four components, including flood risk management and environmental sanitation, development of strategic urban corridors, resettlement area development, and strengthening climate resilience in urban governance.

The project aims to improve access to infrastructure, enhance transport connectivity, and reduce flooding risks in the central urban area of the former city of Vinh Long, now encompassing the wards of Long Chau, Phuoc Hau, Tan Hanh, and Thanh Duc.

Classified as a Group A project, the initiative is being implemented through a combination of rehabilitation, upgrading, and new construction.

Funding comprises concessional International Development Association (IDA) financing from the World Bank, non-refundable grant aid from the Government of the Netherlands, and domestic counterpart capital, with a total investment exceeding VND4 trillion (approximately US$153 million).

The project is scheduled for implementation from 2021 to 2028.

The project comprises 13 construction packages. To date, the investor has signed contracts and commenced work on five of them.

Construction has now begun on package VL2-PW-1.8 of the Long Ho River embankment works under Component 1, spanning more than 2,405 meters. The contract is valued at over VND224.4 billion, with an implementation period of 615 days, from February 25, 2026, to October 30, 2027.

For the remaining seven packages, the investor is completing the necessary procedures to finalize contracts and award bids in the second quarter of 2026.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh