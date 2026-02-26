Ministry of Construction approves toll rates for State-managed expressways

The Ministry of Construction has approved toll rates for vehicles traveling on expressways managed and operated by the State.

Under the approved plan, expressway tolls will be calculated based on the actual distance traveled and classified into five vehicle categories.

On the Mai Son–National Highway 45 route, Group 1 vehicles (under-12-seat cars and trucks under two tons) are charged about VND9,400–VND16,800 (US$0.36- US$0.64) per trip, depending on the section. Group 5, large-capacity trucks with a payload of 18 tons or more and container trucks carrying 40-foot containers or longer, pay around VND34,000 (US$1.30) per trip.

On the National Highway 45 – Nghi Son route, Group 1 vehicles are charged approximately VND14,700 to VND28,600 (US$0.56 to US$1.09) per trip, while Group 5 vehicles pay between VND55,000 (US$2.10) and over VND100,000 (US$3.83) per trip, depending on distance.

For the Nghi Son – Dien Chau route, tolls for Group 1 vehicles range from about VND10,700 (US$0.40) to VND23,700 (US$0.90) per trip, while Group 5 vehicles are charged approximately VND38,000 (US$1.45) to VND85,000 (US$3.25) per trip.

Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway

In the Southern region, the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet Expressway applies Group 1 tolls of around VND7,000–VND28,000 (US$0.26-US$1.07) per trip, while the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay route ranges from about VND14,000 (US$0.53) to VND27,400 (US$1.05) per trip. The highest rate for Group 5 vehicles exceeds VND140,000 (US$5.37) per trip when traveling the entire route.

These toll rates are calculated based on the principle of fully covering the costs of managing and operating state-invested road infrastructure assets.

The Ministry of Construction has assigned the Vietnam Road Administration to publicly announce the approved toll rates, collection methods, payers and cases eligible for exemptions or reductions, and to organize toll collection in accordance with the law.

Relevant information must also be posted at toll stations and on the toll operator’s official website in line with current regulations.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong