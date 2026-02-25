New plant species discovered in Phong Dien Nature Reserve

The discovery and formal announcement of this new plant species not only enriches the body of data on Vietnam’s flora but also underscores the remarkable biodiversity value of the Phong Dien Nature Reserve.

The newly identified species, scientifically named Nymphanthus vietnamensis (Vietnamese name: Diep ha chau Viet Nam), has been published in the reputable international scientific journal Phytotaxa.

Leaders of the Phong Dien Nature Reserve announced on the morning of February 25 that during biodiversity monitoring activities conducted in the reserve — spanning Phong Dien Ward and parts of A Luoi 1 and A Luoi 5 communes in Hue City — scientists identified and collected a distinctive plant specimen.

The Phong Dien Nature Reserve covers a total area of approximately 40,760.47 hectares, spanning Phong Dien Ward and parts of A Luoi 1 and A Luoi 5 communes in Hue City.

The species is primarily distributed in Quang Tri Province and Hue City. While it bears similarities to N. namkadingensis, it is distinguishable by its slender branchlets bearing 14–30 leaves (compared to 50–60 leaves in N. namkadingensis), leaf blades with three to six pairs of secondary veins, and female floral discs featuring four to six separate rectangular lobes.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan