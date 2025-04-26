Education

All Vietnamese students win gold at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad in Turkmenistan

All six Vietnamese students won gold medals at the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students held in Turkmenistan on April 21-26, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

gold-medals.jpg
Vietnamese students win golds at the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students in Turkmenistan. (Photo: VNA)

All six Vietnamese students attending the 2nd International Mathematical Olympiad for High School Students held in Turkmenistan on April 21-26 won gold medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

They are Nguyen Tri Hau and Nguyen Tri Hien, 11th graders from Quang Nam province’s Nguyen Binh Khiem High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Phuc Nguyen, an 11th grader from Hanoi’s Newton Secondary & High School; Tran Quang Nhat, a 12th grader from Da Nang city’s Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted; Lai Gia Khai, an 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education; and Vu Viet Ha, a 12th grader from Hai Duong province’s Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted.

In response to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the contest aims to nurture students’ talents and abilities, enhance friendship, develop progressive thinking and open-mindedness among young people.

This year’s competition saw the participation of students from 15 countries, including some with good traditions in Mathematics such as China, Russia, Bulgaria, and Türkiye.

