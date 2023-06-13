Police apprehend 45 suspects in armed attack in Dak Lak Province

According to Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, six additional suspects have been apprehended as of the afternoon of June 13, raising the total number of detained individuals to 45.

In the afternoon of June 13, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security provided further updates on the case involving a group of unidentified individuals who used firearms to attack the People's Committee headquarters of two communes in Dak Lak Province.

According to Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, as of the same afternoon, six additional suspects have been apprehended, raising the total number of detained individuals to 45.

The authorities are actively pursuing the remaining individuals involved in the incident.

Earlier, Lieutenant General To An Xo, during an interview with reporters, revealed that throughout the night of June 12, the law enforcement authorities of the Ministry of Public Security and Dak Lak Provincial Police vigorously pursued a group of individuals responsible for the armed attacks at the People's Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin District of Dak Lak Province. As a result of the operation, ten additional suspects were arrested.

Furthermore, two individuals voluntarily turned themselves in on the same night. The Dak Lak Police are urging the remaining suspects to surrender themselves promptly in order to receive leniency.