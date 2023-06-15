Three hostages in gun attack in Dak Lak rescued, returned home safely

The authorities have successfully saved and safely returned three hostages from the armed attack on the People's Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province, to their families.

On June 15, Mr. Bach Dinh Bac, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoa Hiep Commune, Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province, announced that the local authorities had successfully released three citizens who were held hostage during the gun attack on two headquarters of the People's Committee in Dak Lak on the early morning of June 11.

The released individuals are identified as Y Yung Bkrong (18 years old), Dieu Nguyen (32 years old), and Y Dun Bkrong (19 years old). They all reside in Hoa Hiep Commune, Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province.

According to the leader of Hoa Hiep Commune, in the early morning of June 11, after the attack on the main offices of the People's Committee of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, the attackers raided a workers' camp located near the headquarters of the People's Committee of Ea Ktur Commune. The attackers brandished firearms to intimidate and capture three local workers as hostages. By the afternoon of June 11, the authorities successfully rescued two of the hostages. On June 14, the police forces also rescued the third hostage and returned him home.

"When the incident happened, thanks to the prompt action taken by the authorities at various levels, the citizens were promptly and safely rescued without any injuries," Mr. Bac stated.

According to Mr. Bac, the local authorities have also sent officials to visit the homes of the affected citizens, offering them encouragement and reassurance. The local authorities are ready to provide the necessary support when needed.

Earlier, SGGP Newspaper reported that on the morning of June 11, two groups of armed individuals used guns, knives, petrol bombs, and grenades to launch attacks on the People's Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of four police officers and commune officials. In addition, two police officers were injured, and three civilians lost their lives.

By June 14, the police had successfully apprehended 46 suspects involved in the incident.