39 suspects arrested in Dak Lak gun attack

The number of suspects raised so far to 39, said the Ministry of Public Security’s spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo.

On June 12, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang signed a decision on granting the “To quoc ghi cong” ((The Fatherland acknowledges the merit) certificate recognizing the merit rendered to the Fatherland to six martyrs, including Captain Hoang Trung, 42, of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune; Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Dang Nhan, 29, of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune; Captain Tran Quoc Thang, 34, of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune; Senior Lieutenant Ha Tuan Anh, 32, of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune; Secretary of the Party Committee of Ea Ktur Commune Nguyen Van Kien and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ea Tieu Commune Nguyen Van Dung.

The Department of Public Security of the central highlands province of Dak Lak has called on the suspects to actively surrender to the provincial police to enjoy leniency policy, Lieut. Gen To An Xo added.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, an unidentified group of people made gun attacks on the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the early morning of June 11. The attack killed a number of police officers, cadres of the two communes, and one civilian.