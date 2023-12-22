Business

All-night hop-on hop-off bus tour launched in HCMC

Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Co. Ltd. on December 21 evening launched a night sight-seeing double-decker bus tour, raising the time of double-decker bus services to 24 hours.

hoponhopoff-3099.jpg
Tourists travel by double-decker bus in HCMC. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The tour themed "Sleepless in Sai Gon" is a night city tour from 11 pm to 7 am in the next morning, offering visitors an opportunity to travel through 30 routes and nearly 20 tourist attractions in the city such as Bui Vien Street, Nguyen Hue street, Ben Thanh market, or Notre Dame cathedral. Tourists can experience the most beautiful streets of the city, cross the Ba Son Bridge, and see the city at night.

Nguyen Khoa Luan, director of the company, said that the night tour is expected to increase HCMC’s competitiveness and attract more visitors.

He said his company will cooperate with high-quality restaurants, souvenir shops, and establishments with typical local products so that tourists can better access the sites.

In addition, the company is proposing to open a second tour of this kind that will connect the city center to Cho Lon in District 6.

Vietnamplus

Tags

HCMC Hop On Hop Off Night City Tour tourism

