Vietnam Airlines boosts flights for six-day travel surge

On August 18, Vietnam Airlines announced a significant increase in flights during the six peak travel days from August 29 to September 3, offering nearly 600,000 seats.

On the domestic network, Vietnam Airlines will focus on increasing frequency on key routes connecting Hanoi with Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, as well as between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and popular destinations such as Cam Ranh, Da Lat, and Hue. The airline plans to offer nearly 418,000 seats on domestic flights, equivalent to more than 2,100 flights, an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

The international routes will see the most significant increase in flights connecting Vietnam with India, China, Thailand, and Australia. Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly 177,000 seats on international flights, equivalent to over 760 flights, an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Key domestic tourism routes are currently reporting a seat occupancy rate of nearly 60 percent, with forecasts indicating a continued upward trend. International flights to India, China, Thailand, and Australia are also seeing healthy demand, with load factors ranging from 60 percent to 70 percent.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the carrier has proactively leased additional aircraft to boost its transport capacity and meet rising travel demand during the National Day holiday (September 2). This move reflects an outstanding effort by the national flag carrier amid a global aircraft shortage caused by engine recalls and inspections mandated by manufacturers.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), Vietnam Airlines has launched a special promotional program. Passengers purchasing domestic tickets in the Special Economy class on August 19, September 1, or September 2 will receive an e-voucher worth VND290,000 (US$11). Those booking Flexible Economy tickets will receive a discount of VND198,000 (US$7.5). One e-voucher will be issued per booking and sent via email. The promotion applies to tickets issued from August 19 to November 30, for travel between August 19, 2025, and February 28, 2026.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh