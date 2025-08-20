From post war takeover to green future: Nha Be Oil Terminal’s next chapter

For 50 years, Nha Be Oil Terminal (under Petrolimex Saigon) has served as Southern Vietnam’s “energy heart”, transforming from a post-war facility into a modern, digitally advanced, and green-focused powerhouse.

An employee is filling a storage tank at Nha Be Oil Terminal in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Overcoming hardship, ensuring legacy of safety

Following the nation’s reunification in 1975, Nha Be Oil Terminal was established upon the foundations of three former foreign oil companies (Esso, Shell, and Cantex), marking a pivotal moment in the history of Vietnam’s petroleum sector.

On August 22, 1975, the terminal was officially founded, and by September 17, it was placed under the management of what is now Petrolimex Saigon, beginning a half-century journey of sustainable growth.

Immediately after the handover from the Military Management Committee, the terminal’s fledgling staff embraced a spirit of self-reliance. Just three days later, they faced their first major test of safely receiving the Soviet oil tanker Nakhodka and its precious cargo of 20,000m3 of fuel.

Their flawless execution of this first mission was a powerful affirmation of their skill and resolve, setting the standard for the nearly 100 vessels and 1 million tonnes of goods they would handle that year, and for the absolute safety they have maintained for five decades.

“That was a difficult start, but one filled with immense pride for generations of our staff”, said Director Bui Cong Minh of Nha Be Oil Terminal.

From that initial milestone of nearly 1 million tonnes in 1975, the terminal’s throughput has surged more than six-fold, now standing at nearly 6.5 million tonnes annually. Nha Be Oil Terminal is not just a source of pride for Petrolimex; it’s a testament to the inner strength of Vietnam’s entire petroleum industry.

For green future

In a landmark event, Nha Be Oil Terminal recently launched its own Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the result of intensive in-house research and advanced blending technology. This strategic move paves the way for a domestic SAF supply chain and underscores Petrolimex’s commitment to a green transition.

As a site of national importance, the terminal maintains the highest safety standards, protected 24/7 by armed police. Every year, the facility ensures the absolute safety of over 5,300 ships and barges as well as 150,000 tanker trucks. This commitment extends to environmental protection, with robust wastewater treatment systems and extensive green spaces ensuring a clean and secure operation for the thousands of vessels and vehicles serviced annually.

The terminal’s human resources have matured alongside its infrastructure. From an initial group of just 7 Party members, its Party Committee has grown to 168 members across 9 cells. Vibrant Trade Union, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and Veterans’ Association movements foster a deep-seated tradition of solidarity. Beyond its core business, the terminal is also a dedicated community partner, actively contributing to local social welfare programs.

“Half a century has passed, and generations of our staff have written a golden chapter in our industry’s history, but great tasks still lie ahead”, affirmed Director Bui Cong Minh. “We are committed to upholding our position as the energy heart of the Southern region and the entire country.”

Proud legacy over half century

In the past 50 years, Nha Be Oil Terminal has been honored to receive the Second and Third Class Independence Orders; First, Second, and Third Class Labor Orders; Third Class Feat of Arms Order; and many other noble awards.

The goal of “Safety – Quality – Efficiency” and the model of the Petrolimex worker “Knowledge – Responsibility – Civility” have become a precious tradition, passed down from the previous generation to the young generation today.

Many individuals and collectives have been awarded Labor Orders, Certificates of Merit from the Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the HCMC People’s Committee; and Certificates of Commendation from the Vietnam National Petroleum Group and Petroleum Company Region II.

Nha Be Oil Terminal (Photo: SGGP)

Pioneering digital transformation

The story of Nha Be Oil Terminal is one of remarkable transformation, showcasing its role as a pioneer in digital adoption. At its inception, the facility was operated manually by 831 workers with a capacity of just 258,000m³.

Today, after decades of modernization, its capacity has nearly tripled to 730,000m³, servicing large vessels and over 800 tanker trucks daily with a highly skilled workforce of just 385 people.

This incredible leap in efficiency is the result of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy. The terminal has implemented a suite of synchronous solutions, including online order management, automated dispatch and pumping systems, SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (SAP-ERP) integration, anti-spill devices, electronic grounding, E5-E10 biofuel blending system, and automatic tank gauging.

By also adopting international Quality - Health - Safety and Environment (QHSE) management systems and upgrading its physical infrastructure, the terminal has created a closed-loop, safe, and highly efficient operational chain, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

6 key tasks for future Entering its next chapter, Nha Be Oil Terminal has identified six key strategic tasks: Ensuring absolute safety in all operations;

Accelerating digital and green transformation toward full modernization;

Increasing annual throughput;

Managing costs effectively;

Developing new services linked to its modern infrastructure;

Enhancing the income, well-being, and capacity of its workforce.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam