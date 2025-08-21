Launch of AI academy program contributes to high-tech workforce development

Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) recently hosted the official launch of the ‘Vietnam AI Academy’ program, a significant step forward in developing Vietnam's high-tech workforce.

The new program is the result of a collaboration between the National Innovation Center (NIC), HUST, and U.S.-based technology giant NVIDIA. This initiative aims to fulfill key agreements, including the high-level pact on science, technology, and semiconductor cooperation between the governments of Vietnam and the United States, as well as a separate agreement between the Government of Vietnam and NVIDIA.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung highlighted the program's importance, noting that it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the normalization of Vietnam–U.S. diplomatic relations and the third year of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The 'Vietnam AI Academy' is considered a model of cooperation among the state, academia, and enterprises, reflecting a multi-dimensional approach to developing high-quality technology talent.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung called on NVIDIA to continue expanding activities in training high-quality human resources, conducting research, transferring knowledge, and developing a team of Vietnamese AI experts that meet international standards. He also urged the early national replication of the “Vietnam AI Academy” model.

For Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the Deputy Prime Minister requested accelerated efforts in training and certifying lecturers to international standards to maximize the program’s potential. He also encouraged integrating AI training into the core curriculum and applied research, while strengthening partnerships with technology enterprises to enhance digital capacity building for businesses.

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Phong Dien, Vice President of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the university is the first and only institution in Vietnam chosen by NVIDIA as an official certified training partner (DLI-EP) in AI. The goal, he said, is to develop internationally qualified AI talent to meet the urgent demands of digital transformation, the digital economy, and AI applications in key national industries.

To ensure training quality and meet the requirements of NVIDIA's global-standard programs, the university has drawn up both short- and long-term plans to train specialists and lecturers. Students will have the opportunity to acquire knowledge in AI and its applications, gaining access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies.

The program also seeks to expand training opportunities for government officials and enterprise professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to apply AI on NVIDIA’s platforms.

Through this training process, a national network of AI experts will gradually take shape—ready to support businesses, organizations, and localities in adopting AI, thereby spreading and scaling up AI education across the country.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan