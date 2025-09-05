Vietnam’s export turnover in August reaches over US$43 billion

The General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance on September 5 updated Vietnam’s import-export activities for August and the first eight months of 2025.

In August, the total value of imports and exports reached over US$83 billion, up nearly 1 percent compared to the previous month. Of this, exports amounted to over US$43 billion, an increase of nearly 3 percent, while imports totaled nearly US$40 billion, down by about 1 percent.

Vietnam’s trade surplus for this month stood at close to US$3 billion. State budget revenue from import-export activities in August reached nearly VND36,000 billion (nearly US$1.4 billion), a decline of more than 10 percent from July.

For the first eight months of 2025, the total import-export value reached nearly US$600 billion, up more than 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

Exports totaled nearly US$306 billion, up nearly 15 percent, and imports reached nearly US$292 billion, up nearly 18 percent year-on-year.

Trade surplus over the eight-month period was close to US$14 billion, down nearly 26 percent compared to the same period last year. State budget revenue from import-export activities over the first eight months reached more than VND298,000 billion (US$11.3 billion), achieving nearly 73 percent of the annual estimate and rising over 8 percent year-on-year.

