Business

HCMC steps up inspections, oversight of gold trading activities

SGGPO

HCMC has ramped up inspections of gold trading activities, uncovering multiple violations involving goods of unclear origin and imposing hefty fines to stabilize the market and protect consumers.

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According to HCMC’s market surveillance authority, the main violations include trading goods of unclear origin and failing to publicly list prices.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Sub-Department, said on the morning of April 27 that the agency had instructed its inspection teams to closely monitor their assigned areas and step up inspections and supervision of gold trading activities.

The move aims to promptly detect and strictly handle violations in the trading of gold and jewelry, thereby helping stabilize the market and safeguard consumer rights.

Earlier, in March and April, Market Surveillance Team No.5—responsible for Xom Chieu, Khanh Hoi, Vinh Hoi, Cho Quan, An Dong, and Cho Lon wards, where many gold shops are concentrated—inspected and penalized three enterprises for violations. These cases involved the sale of goods of unknown origin, with total fines amounting to VND210 million.

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Authorities conduct an inspection at a gold trading shop.

Meanwhile, Market Surveillance Team No.9, in charge of Thu Duc Ward, inspected and sanctioned nine violating establishments. These businesses were found trading gold jewelry of unknown origin, a conditional business line subject to strict regulation. Total fines exceeded VND506 million. Authorities also confiscated 39 unused jewelry items of unidentified origin, valued at more than VND331.3 million.

In addition, following the expansion of jurisdiction, market surveillance forces in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau simultaneously intensified inspections of gold trading activities. Teams No.19 and No.22 inspected 12 establishments, uncovering and seizing unlabeled goods of unknown origin worth over VND300 million. Total proceeds remitted to the State budget reached approximately VND700 million.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Sub-Department, the enhanced inspections will continue in the coming period to tighten oversight, curb violations, and promote greater transparency in the gold market.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Sub-Department gold trading activities gold market

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