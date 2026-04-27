Firms in Ca Mau partner with cooperatives on rice offtake agreements

Businesses and cooperatives in Ca Mau Province have signed new agreements to purchase rice from local farmers, strengthening production linkages and helping stabilize output and prices.

As of April 26, at a conference on connecting production and consumption in the rice sector organized by the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, enterprises and cooperatives signed memoranda of understanding and contracts to purchase rice across the province.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, 27 companies are currently linked with 50 cooperatives and cooperative groups, covering more than 53,300 hectares of rice cultivation.

Of this, about 310 hectares are farmed using organic methods, while 53,040 hectares follow safe production standards and VietGAP practices. Total consumption under these linkages is estimated at around 320,142 tons, accounting for roughly 16 o percent of the province’s total rice output.

Mr. Le Van Su visits

the booth of MISUN Company, which showcases its “Ong Dien Rice” brand, the winner of second prize at the first “Delicious Rice of the Mekong Delta” competition in 2026.(Photo: VGP)

Mr. Le Van Su, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that production linkages have shown positive progress in recent years, with expanded cultivated areas and increased participation from both businesses and cooperatives. These efforts have contributed to higher production value and more stable market access for farmers.

Looking ahead, the province aims to develop its rice sector in a sustainable direction, focusing on high quality, low emissions and climate change adaptation.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong