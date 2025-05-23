Fruit and vegetable export turnover drops sharply

The country's fruit and vegetable exports from May 2025 to the present are estimated at US$496 million, a 35.5 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024, reported Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association yesterday.

This marks the fifth consecutive month of decline for the fruit and vegetable export industry.

For the first 5 months of 2025, the fruit and vegetable export turnover is estimated at $2.1 billion, down 17.8 percent year-over-year.

Despite being in the peak harvest season, many fruits and vegetables in Vietnam are experiencing significant price declines due to export challenges. In the Southwest region, Taiwanese mangoes are selling for only VND1,000–VND3,000 per kilogram, An Phuoc water apple for VND3,000–VND5,000 a kg, Thai jackfruit for VND2,000–VND3,000 a kg while a kilogram of durian is being sold at VND30,000–VND40,000.

Once a leading export item, durian has seen a dramatic drop in both price and export turnover. In the first four months of the year, Vietnam's durian exports totaled only approximately $130 million, a sharp 74 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Among Vietnam’s top five fruit and vegetable export markets, three recorded decreases in import value. For instance, export turnover to China reached $777 million down 33 percent while that of South Korea was $101 million down 5 percent and Thailand $57 million down 3 percent.

