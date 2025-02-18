800 former political prisoners, prisoners of war attend lunar New Year gathering

Over 800 former political prisoners and prisoners of war from districts and Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City attended a gathering at Ton Duc Thang University on February 17.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (4th, L) and former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (3rd, R) offer gifts to former political prisoners and prisoners of war.

The meeting was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War, marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Attending the event were former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Huynh Dam, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Delegates attend the gathering.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War, Hoang Thi Khanh speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War, Hoang Thi Khanh, said that the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War and the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs have coordinated to complete the documents on credit policies for thousands of political prisoners and prisoners of war over the past 50 years. The liaison board has always received the attention, support, and favorable conditions from the city's leaders to help the association's activities run smoothly. The former political prisoners and prisoners of war in the city have always believed in the leadership of the Party and the State.

At the meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War presented gifts to 86 delegates who are former political prisoners and prisoners of war with outstanding contributions to the associations of former political prisoners and prisoners of war at various levels for over 25 years, 20 years, 15 years, and 10 years.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, R) offers gifts to former political prisoners and prisoners of war.

The representative of Ton Duc Thang Unversity offers flowers to the Ho Chi Minh City Liaison Board of Former Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War.

Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa offers certificates of merit to former political prisoners and prisoners of war.

Delegates attend the gathering.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh