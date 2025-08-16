79th Indian Independence Day marked in HCMC

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vipra Pandey, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vipra Pandey, emphasized that the India–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to be strengthened and deepened. He noted that the State visit to India by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from July 30 to August 1, has created new momentum for bilateral political exchanges and further promoted cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the areas of defense and economic development.

Consul General Vipra Pandey noted that, in tandem with growing political momentum, economic ties between India and Vietnam have continued to strengthen, with bilateral trade reaching US$15 billion. In addition, maritime security cooperation is a testament to the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Indian Consul General in the city praised the establishment of the Center for Education, Skill Development, and Training (CESDT), launched in November 2024, as a significant step toward equipping Vietnamese youth with high-quality skills for a modern workforce. He also noted that cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations have been revitalized in meaningful and distinctive ways over the past year.

Indian Consul General Vipra Pandey remarked that people-to-people exchanges have continued to flourish, thanks to tourism. Over the past year, more than 500,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam, while the number of Vietnamese travelers to India also saw an increase, supported by the launch of several new direct flight routes.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, extended her warmest congratulations to Consul General Vipra Pandey, his spouse, and the entire Indian community living and working in the city on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Vice Chairwoman Thuy reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s strong desire to actively contribute to the further strengthening of Vietnam–India relations, as well as to deepen cooperation between the city and Indian partners.

According to Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, beyond economic cooperation, the strong and enduring relationship between the two sides is also reflected in cultural landmarks that embody the spirit of friendship. The statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the heart of New Delhi, inaugurated in 2022, and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in central Ho Chi Minh City, unveiled in 2023, not only honor the two nations’ great leaders but also serve as lasting symbols that inspire future generations with the enduring values of independence, freedom, and peace.

On this occasion, on behalf of the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed the city’s goodwill and readiness to establish a friendship and cooperation relationship with the city of Mumbai. She also expressed hope that the two cities would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their partnership.

The city’s leader reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to working closely with the Indian Consulate General and Indian partners to implement concrete cooperation activities, strengthen business-to-business connections, promote joint initiatives, and unlock the full potential and strengths of both sides.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, along with the Indian Consul General and his spouse, pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh