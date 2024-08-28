69 percent of Vietnamese Gen Z use social media for travel ideas

According to the world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, 69 percent of Vietnamese young people use social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube to find ideas for their next trip.

Gen Zers are interested in a tour visiting Tam Giang Lagoon in Thua Thien - Hue Province to enjoy sunset.

According to the travel predictions research commissioned by Booking.com, stunning landscapes and destinations shared by influencers on social media are the main sources of travel inspiration for young tourists.

Additionally, traveling with a specific purpose is becoming a prominent trend among the Gen Z community. These trips may be aimed at attending music festivals, concerts, or sports events, depending on personal preferences. Of those, 22 percent of Gen Z travelers spend money to participate in a festival or an event due to their admiration for artists; 22 percent of others are willing to take a long trip for their favorite events.

The entertainment culture has a strong influence on the travel decisions of Vietnamese Gen Z. According to the survey, 67 percent of people said they are inspired to explore destinations that have appeared on screen; 60 percent of others wish to experience dishes and cultural identities that have been presented on television.

Moreover, Gen Zers also want to visit famous landscapes, experience culture, and explore tourist destinations that have been resented in film and on TV.

55 percent of Vietnamese Gen Z are willing to visit a specific landscape they have seen in films or on TV while 49 percent would go and participate in activities introduced in television programs or movies. In addition, 65 percent wish to experience cultures depicted in programs or films; 46 percent prefer to eat in a restaurant that was mentioned in their favorite shows or movies; and 37 percent would choose accommodation that they have seen on social media platforms.

For the Gen Z generation, travel is not just about sightseeing, it is also a trip connecting their passions, and stories on social media platforms contributing to shaping their worldview, Booking.com's National Director for Vietnam, Varun Grove said.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh