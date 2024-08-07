Vietnamese tourists prefer to arrange their flight before their trips

Vietnamese tourists mostly tend to prioritize searching for cheap flight tickets before planning their trips, according to Booking.com's research.

Vietnamese tourists mostly tend to prioritize searching for cheap flight tickets before planning their trips, according to Booking.com's research. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the 2024 Travel Predictions research commissioned by Booking.com, Vietnamese tourists prioritize booking flight tickets, purchasing travel insurance, and allocating specific time slots for spontaneous activities during their trips.

According to statistics, 52 percent of Vietnamese travelers prioritize booking flight tickets, 45 percent are interested in booking train tickets, and 53 percent want to purchase travel insurance to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey.

While some Vietnamese travelers plan meals, others make restaurant reservations during their trip or when they arrive at destinations to explore and enjoy typical local dishes.

Around 37 percent of travelers choose taxis as their primary means of transportation during their trip, showing that tourists are very interested in the convenience of ride-hailing services.

This travel trend report provides information on travel planning behaviors of Vietnamese travelers, helping travel firms to adjust their products and services to attract visitors,Booking.com's National Director for Vietnam, Varun Grove said.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh