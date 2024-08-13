Most-searched domestic destinations for National Day revealed

The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has announced a list of the top-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists from August 31 to September 3.

Da Lat City leads the list of the top-searched domestic destinations. (Photo: SGGP)

The most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for the upcoming National Day (September 2) include major cities and popular tourist destinations such as Hanoi, HCMC, Hoi An, Hue, Da Lat, Sapa, Da Nang, Vung Tau, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet.

Domestic visitors are interested in these destinations for their harmony between history and diversified unique culture. In addition, tourists are fond of choosing experiences that offer both relaxation and exploration.

Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong leads the list of the top-searched domestic destinations. The flower city attracts travelers for its serene landscapes and picturesque French colonial architecture. is the second consecutive year that Da Lat has maintained the top position.

Notably, the south-central coastal city of Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province has been added to the list of the top-searched domestic destinations for the first time thanks to the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway which was officially completed and put into operation last April. The road helps reduce traveled distance and time between HCMC and Phan Thiet.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh