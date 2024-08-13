Travel

Most-searched domestic destinations for National Day revealed

SGGPO

The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has announced a list of the top-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists from August 31 to September 3.

da-lat-20-6258.jpg.webp
Da Lat City leads the list of the top-searched domestic destinations. (Photo: SGGP)

The most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for the upcoming National Day (September 2) include major cities and popular tourist destinations such as Hanoi, HCMC, Hoi An, Hue, Da Lat, Sapa, Da Nang, Vung Tau, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet.

Domestic visitors are interested in these destinations for their harmony between history and diversified unique culture. In addition, tourists are fond of choosing experiences that offer both relaxation and exploration.

Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong leads the list of the top-searched domestic destinations. The flower city attracts travelers for its serene landscapes and picturesque French colonial architecture. is the second consecutive year that Da Lat has maintained the top position.

Notably, the south-central coastal city of Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province has been added to the list of the top-searched domestic destinations for the first time thanks to the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway which was officially completed and put into operation last April. The road helps reduce traveled distance and time between HCMC and Phan Thiet.

Related News
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Most-searched domestic destinations Booking.Com Da Lat City Phan Thiet

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn