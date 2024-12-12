500 pastry chefs battle Vietnam Bakery Cup 2024

Business

500 professional bakers from Vietnam, China, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and other countries are battling the Vietnam Bakery Cup 2024, held in Ho Chi Minh City.

On December 11, the Vietnam Bakery Cup 2024, the first-ever International Talented Pastry Chef Competition in Vietnam, kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was hosted by the Vietnam Bakery Association under the Vietnam Tourism Association.

DB.jpg
A chef shows off cake decorating skills.

On this occasion, the organizers also set up an exhibition space showcasing equipment, products, materials and services for the restaurant and catering industry, with the participation of many international exhibitors.

Sharing with the press, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh indicated that this is the first time such a competition has been held in Vietnam, aiming at promoting and introducing the cultural and economic values of the baking industry, and also fostering the development of the Vietnamese baking industry and Vietnamese cuisine in general.

Vice President of the Saigon Professional Chefs Association Tran Thi Minh Hien stated that the competition would last until December 13. The highest-scoring contestant is identified to join the international competition.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

