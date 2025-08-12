40-day housing and school construction campaign launched in Nghe An

The Ministry of Public Security, in partnership with Nghe An Province, has launched a 40-day campaign to build houses and schools for residents and students affected by recent floods in the western districts of Nghe An Province.

At the launch ceremony

The launch ceremony, held this morning in My Ly Commune, follows the severe devastation caused by the remnants of storm No. 3. The storm resulted in four deaths, four injuries, and an estimated VND3.8 trillion in damages to the province. Educational facilities alone sustained approximately VND100 billion (US$3.8 million) in losses.

The campaign's goal is to construct 500 new homes for residents in the mountainous western communes. Additionally, the initiative will rebuild the completely destroyed My Ly 2 Primary Boarding School and My Ly Commune Health Station, with the latter project allocated VND15 billion.

During the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Deputy Minister of Public Security, presented gifts to residents, students, and local armed forces. Leaders from Nghe An Province also distributed livelihood support for impoverished households across 17 communes heavily impacted by the floods.

By Ho Van Ngoi - Translated by Anh Quan