32nd SEA Games' medalists expectedly waiting for award

Although the 32nd Southeast Asian Games terminated in Cambodia on May 17, many coaches and athletes of national sports teams who achieved medals and contributed to bringing medals to Vietnam have not received any awards yet.

At the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, the Vietnamese sport delegation pocketed 136 golden medals, 105 silver medals, and 118 bronze medals, topping the medal tally at the regional Games.

Pursuant to the regulations of the State, the Vietnamese sport delegation will receive a total amount of US$1.5 million for the achievements at the sport tournament.

One of the main reasons for the late award giving was that the Vietnam Sports Administration had switched its management model into Sports Authority of Vietnam within two months of June and July but the Sports Authority of Vietnam has not had its chief accountant yet. Only when the new chief accountant is appointed, the awards for coaches and athletes will be delivered.

Besides, the “hot” bonus for medalists has not been granted so far.

In the recent 32nd SEA Games, all of the sponsors decided to spend “hot” bonus for gold medalists only. But the medalists have still been waiting after providing their personal information to the Vietnam - National Olympic Committee (NOC) for checking and verification.

Among the sponsors, only Sabeco has given athletes winning gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games a “hot” bonus of VND10 million (US$420) each.

According to the Decree 152/2018/ND-CP dated November 7, 2018 of the Government stipulating several mechanisms for coaches and sports athletes during the time of training and competition, with the following results at the SEA Games, the awards dedicated to athletes with a golden medal, silver medal and bronze medal will be VND45 million (US$1,900), VND25 million (US$1,050) and VND20 million (US$841), respectively. Besides, each athlete who breaks the SEA Games record shall be received an additional award of VND20 million (US$841).