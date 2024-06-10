2nd HCMC River Festival concludes

A spectacular light show with 1,100 drones depicting the historical and architectural buildings of HCMC marked the end of the 10-day HCMC River Festival 2024 yesterday evening.

Children are interested in art perfromances in the closing ceremony of the 2nd HCMC River Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Hundreds of thousands of locals, domestic and foreign visitors flocked to Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1 and the park along the Saigon River on the side of Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City to admire special art and fireworks performances on the evening of June 9.

Attending the closing ceremony were Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, and representatives of departments, districts, and businesses.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen attend the closing ceremony of the 2nd HCMC River Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony also included water sports activities with the participation of around 100 athletes, such as jetski performances, paragliding, yacht and flyboard shows, and art lighting performances.

Besides, around 15 boats, cruise ships, canoes, yachts, floating restaurants, and bus boats joined in a parade at Bach Dang Wharf to advertise the festival.

The 2nd HCMC River Festival included more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities held in various areas across the city from May 31 to June 9.

The festival is expected to become an annual event promoting the land, people, tourism, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly towards building a brand of a riverside city to attract visitors.

The revenue from tourism activities sharply increased compared to normal days during the festival, according to hotels, floating restaurants, and travel and service facilities.

Hundreds of thousands people flocked to the city center to enjoy special art and fireworks performances on the evening of June 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Performances of water sports in the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong, Hoang Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh