292 people reported dead, missing due to flash floods, landslides

As of 11 a.m. on September 11, the death and missing toll in post-typhoon flash floods and landslides in several Northern localities rose to 200 people, including 152 dead and 140 missing.

Funtional forces step up rescue efforts in many flooded areas.

The number increased by 91 victims compared to the report at 9 a.m. on the same day.

According to reports from the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, the worst lost province is Lao Cai provinces with 53 deaths and 102 missing ones, followed by Cao Bang with 29 dead and 23 missing people and Yen Bai with 37 dead and 3 missing ones.

Many others are suspected to be missing in Lao Cai after the flash flood and landslide buried Nu Hamlet. The hamlet is home to 35 households with 128 people in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District. On-site rescue teams saved ten people and found more than 15 bodies, according to reports this early morning.

Desolation in Nu Hamlet, Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province after the flash flood and landslide occured on September 10.



By September 11 morning, the Northern mountainous province of Cao Bang had 52 deaths and missing people from landslides in Nguyen Binh District. Afterwards, rescue teams recovered three more bodies from debris from landslides, raising the total number of found victims to 22. Of the 22 bodies, nine were passengers on a 29-seat bus that was swept away by floodwater in Ca Thanh Commune, Nguyen Binh District. As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the bus was carrying about 15 people while it was the way to Cao Bang City from Bao Lam District. The Cao Bang Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue said that various landslides were recorded in Ca Thanh Commune and Nguyen Binh District on September 10. Two 5-seat cars and several motorbikes were swept away by floodwater.

Part of the passenger bus was found on September 10 after the floodwaters receded in Nguyen Binh District, Cao Bang Province.

The total number of dead and missing people from these incidents has not yet been identified accurately. The Cao Bang Provincial People's Committee has mobilized 500 people from army, police, militia forces and residents in rescue and search efforts in the landslide areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong