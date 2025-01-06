Large areas of gladiolus crops in Quang Ngai damaged by cold rains

In Quang Ngai Province, prolonged cold rains have severely impacted gladiolus flower crops, causing significant concern for farmers just weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Thuy uproots gladiolus flowers damaged by the extended cold rain.

The unfavorable weather has damaged many flower gardens in Nghia Ha Commune, Quang Ngai City, one of the province’s largest flower-growing areas, with gladiolus crops being the hardest hit.

Most gladiolus plants have suffered root rot and damage.

Huynh Thi Thuy, a farmer from Nghia Ha Commune, reported that her 1,500 square meters of gladiolus are struggling. “I planted the bulbs in the early tenth month of the lunar calendar, but continuous rain followed by cold spells caused root rot, yellowing leaves, and stunted growth. About 50 percent of my crop is damaged, with red gladiolus being the worst affected,” she explained.

Cold rain and strong winds have damaged most gladiolus fields, causing the plants to topple.

Farmers use support nets to ensure gladiolus flowers grow straight.

Similarly, Vo Hong Duong, another farmer in the commune, shared that 60 percent of his 500 square meters of gladiolus crop was lost to root and base rot, along with yellowing leaves. “I invested in 25kg of high-quality bulbs at VND250,000 per kilogram (about VND1,000 per bulb). Despite using the best bulbs, the adverse weather has caused extensive rot and plant death. Overall, this year’s gladiolus crop is far from meeting quality standards,” he said.

Farmers typically spend VND4-6 million per 500 square meters cultivating gladiolus. To recover losses, they are now focusing on nurturing the remaining plants, stimulating root growth, and salvaging healthy flowers.

The gladiolus plants experience yellowing leaves and root rot.

Farmers use nets to realign rows of gladiolus.

Mr. Nguyen Nhanh, Chairman of the Nghia Ha Commune Farmers’ Association, stated, “The commune has 40 hectares of flower cultivation, including 20 hectares of gladiolus. This year’s prolonged cold rains have slowed growth, caused root rot, and killed many plants, resulting in up to 40 percent losses. Farmers are removing damaged plants and intensively fertilizing the remaining gladiolus to recover what they can.”

In addition to gladiolus, chrysanthemum growers have also faced losses, with plants shedding lower leaves and suffering damage due to the extended cold and wet weather.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan