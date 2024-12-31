Southern region to see rough seas, tidal flooding in early 2025

As reported by the center, in the past 24 hours, the waters from Ba Ria – Vung Tau to Ca Mau experienced increasing winds at 38-74 kilometers per hour.
In the next three days, the offshore area from Ba Ria – Vung Tau to Ca Mau is forecast to see gale-force winds at 61-88 kilometers per hour, huge waves of 2- 3.5 meters and rough seas, posing a danger to activities of vessels.
At the same time, the Bac Lieu Provincial Hydro-meteorological Center warned of a new tidal wave in the East Sea, falling in the early of the last lunar month of 2024.
The tidal wave is anticipated to reach its peak between January 1 and January 2, 2025, with water levels at Ganh Hao Hydro-meteorological station, Dong Hai District, Bac Lieu Province ranging from about 10 to 15 centimeters.
This tidal wave may cause widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas and erosion in areas outside embankments, along rivers and in coastal areas.
According to the Southern Institute for Water Resources Planning, the Southern region will face a higher risk of drought and saltwater intrusion in the dry season of 2024 – 2025 than the average of previous years.