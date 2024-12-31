Southern region to see rough seas, tidal flooding in early 2025

The Southern Region Hydro-meteorological Center on December 31 issued a marine warning for the waters of the Southern region.

As reported by the center, in the past 24 hours, the waters from Ba Ria – Vung Tau to Ca Mau experienced increasing winds at 38-74 kilometers per hour.

In the next three days, the offshore area from Ba Ria – Vung Tau to Ca Mau is forecast to see gale-force winds at 61-88 kilometers per hour, huge waves of 2- 3.5 meters and rough seas, posing a danger to activities of vessels.

At the same time, the Bac Lieu Provincial Hydro-meteorological Center warned of a new tidal wave in the East Sea, falling in the early of the last lunar month of 2024.

The tidal wave is anticipated to reach its peak between January 1 and January 2, 2025, with water levels at Ganh Hao Hydro-meteorological station, Dong Hai District, Bac Lieu Province ranging from about 10 to 15 centimeters.

The Southern region is forecast to see rough seas and tidal flooding in early 2025.

This tidal wave may cause widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas and erosion in areas outside embankments, along rivers and in coastal areas.

According to the Southern Institute for Water Resources Planning, the Southern region will face a higher risk of drought and saltwater intrusion in the dry season of 2024 – 2025 than the average of previous years.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong