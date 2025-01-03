Weather

Two flights departing from Lien Khuong Airport cancelled due to dense fog

SGGP

Due to the dense fog, two flights departing from Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong Province to Vinh City and Ho Chi Minh City were canceled last night.

Dense fog covers Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong Province on the evening of January 2.

On the evening of January 2, Director of Lien Khuong International Airport Vu Pham Nguyen An announced that due to bad weather conditions and dense fog, two flights VJ367 and VJ712 departing from Da Lat to Vinh City and Ho Chi Minh City were canceled until further notice.

The representative from Lien Khuong International Airport said that depending on the weather conditions, flights will resume operations once safety requirements are ensured.

Currently, Lien Khuong International Airport receives an average of 18 to 20 flights daily, with a maximum capacity of 40 flights, equivalent to 8,000 passengers per day.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Lien Khuong Airport dense fog flights safety requirements

