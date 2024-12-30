Ho Chi Minh City to experience unseasonal rains during dry season of 2025

The Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center on December 30 announced that the probability of La Nina occurring in the first three months of 2025 is estimated at 50-55 percent.

During this time, the chance of El Niño redeveloping is negligible.

According to the latest forecasts for the dry season of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will experience widespread unseasonal rain spells for several days which may affect agriculture production activities.

Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to experience unseasonal rains during dry season of 2025. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

During these rains, everyone should be cautious against thunderstorms, lightning, hail and localized downpours. The total rainfall from January to March 2025 is expected to be higher than last year.

The Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Center also alerted tidal waterlogging for the downstream areas of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers.

According to the warning, water levels at most stations in the downstream areas of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers will continue to rise in the beginning of the last lunar month of 2024, with its peak reaching a high level of over 1.5 meters, equaling and exceeding alert level 2.

The peak tide will occur from January 1 to January 3 (the second to fourth of the 12th lunar month), falling from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong