Families of bridge collapse victims desperate for miracle

Phong Chau Bridge (Phu Tho Province), spanning the Red River, collapsed on September 9 due to floodwaters, causing widespread shock and devastation as casualties and property damage were reported.

Phong Chau Bridge on September 9





In the afternoon of September 9, light rain fell over Phu Tho Province. Access roads to both ends of Phong Chau Bridge were blocked, preventing vehicles from entering the area while search and rescue operations were underway. At the scene, in addition to police, military, and rescue personnel, there were also distraught family members of the missing victims.

Exhausted and desperate, Nguyen Tuyet Nga and three other relatives from Tan Son District sat by the river, anxiously awaiting news of her missing niece, Nguyen Ha C. “Yesterday, my niece said she was going to Viet Tri City for a few days and then catching a bus to Da Nang City for university. Now, this has happened so unexpectedly,” Nga said tearfully.

Similarly, Nguyen Duy Chien, a resident of Lam Thao District, was waiting for news of his brother who had been driving a vehicle across the bridge. “'We were still in contact with him this morning, but since the bridge collapsed, we haven't been able to reach him. I just hope for a miracle to him!” Chien said worriedly.

Duong Gia Huy, a lucky survivor, recounted how he had narrowly escaped the collapse. “I was supposed to be in the middle of the bridge when it collapsed, but I stopped for a drink of tea for a while with my brother before that. A few minutes later, I returned to the bridge and saw it collapse about 100 meters away in front of my eyes,” he said.

Director Nguyen Minh Tuan of the Phu Tho Department of Public Security stated that the exact cause of the collapse was still under investigation, but the strong current and the possibility of debris colliding with the bridge were being considered.

Chairman Bui Van Quang of the Phu Tho Province People's Committee confirmed that approximately 10 vehicles, including one truck, two tractor-trailers, six motorcycles, and one electric bike, were on the bridge when it collapsed. Eight people were reported missing, and three were rescued and taken to the hospital.

The province is currently conducting a thorough investigation to accurately determine the number of casualties and vehicles involved in the incident. The province is collaborating with Military Zone 2, Hanoi City, and Vinh Phuc Province to search the downstream rivers for missing persons. Simultaneously, they are preparing rescue plans for the area at the foot of the bridge as soon as conditions permit.

Phu Tho Province also requests the Ministry of Defense and Military Zone 2 to install a floating bridge to ensure temporary transportation for the people, which has been approved by Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang. He added a plan to construct a new bridge here.

The Vietnamese government has mobilized significant resources for search and rescue operations. Additionally, authorities are conducting safety assessments of other bridges in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc asked that Phu Tho Province and the local Fatherland Front Committee focus on providing medical treatment and emotional support to victims and their families; organize the evacuation of residents in areas with rising floodwaters; and that Military Zone 2 construct a floating bridge as soon as possible to ensure continued transportation.

On September 9, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued a dispatch requesting that ministries, agencies, and localities focus on rectifying the collapsed Phong Chau Bridge incident. They were also asked to respond to and mitigate the consequences of floods, landslides, flash floods, and debris flows in the mountainous and midland regions of the northern part of Vietnam. The Prime Minister sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy for the difficulties and losses faced by people in the flood-affected areas. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and leaders of various ministries and agencies are assigned to immediately go to the scene to coordinate with the Party Secretary and Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Tho Province in directing the inspection and immediate implementation of work to rectify the collapsed bridge incident. The Vietnam Department for Roads reported that the bridge was constructed of steel and reinforced concrete and was put into operation in 1995. Due to heavy traffic, the bridge had deteriorated significantly. In 2022, Phu Tho voters had petitioned for the replacement of this bridge and Tu My Bridge, both located on National Highway 32C passing through Phu Tho Province to the northwestern provinces, but the Ministry of Transport had not yet arranged funds to carry out the project.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam