Hanoi convened an emergency meeting on September 10 as floodwaters have surpassed warning level to safeguard the well-being and essential needs of local residents.

Hanoi convenes emergency meeting as floodwaters surpass warning level

Following the complicated development of flooding in the Northern region, the Hanoi People Committee this morning held a meeting with people’s committees in districts and responsible agencies, participants discussed preventive measures in response to swollen rivers with water level exceeding the third-stage warning level caused by rainstorms across Hanoi.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Quyen of the committee underlined the significance of guaranteeing people's safety. He advised all departments, agencies, districts, and municipalities to remain cautious and not get complacent in dealing with floods. He highlighted the importance of acting quickly and being well-prepared for onsite responses.

He also emphasized the importance of communities creating teams working relentlessly and maintaining up to date on flood discharge for timely information and guidance so that people along riverside can adopt appropriate preventive measures.

At the meeting, Director Nguyen Xuan Dai of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the water levels on rivers in Hanoi are currently at alarming levels. Specifically, the water levels of Tich River, Bui River, Cau River, and Day River have exceeded the third-stage warning level while the water levels of Nhue River and Ca Lo River are at the second-stage warning level.

The water level of the Red River is rising quickly. In the face of rising flood waters on the Red River, last night, Ba Dinh District evacuated 35 households with 55 people in the Long Bien market area to a safe place.

Furthermore, according to the authorities' assessment, Hanoi and nearby areas will continue to have moderate to heavy rain over the next 24 hours, with total accumulated rainfall ranging from 50 to 80mm, and in some cases exceeding 100mm.

Due to heavy rainfall and elevated river water levels, there is a potential for landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

In particular, it is necessary to pay attention to the Red River and Duong River areas at high risk of flooding along the riverbanks in Ba Dinh and Bac Tu Liem districts.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Chuong My District Nguyen Anh Duc said that currently, the water level of Bui River passing through the district is above the third-stage warning level.

Currently, 5 communes with 9 villages, 450 households and 1,200 people are flooded. Chuong My District has evacuated 361 households in 4 villages. The district leaders also warned that if the rain continues, it is expected that in the next 2-3 days, the water level of Bui River will rise to 7.4m and there is a risk of flooding in 22 villages of 8 communes.

Quoc Oai District's People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Truong Son reported that Tich River has swollen resulting in flooding in five communes. This has affected 117 households and 427 individuals. Notably, schools in Tuyet Nghia and Dong Xuan communes are currently flooded; hence, students are allowed to stay at home instead of going to schools.

The district has made plans to evacuate people, ensure the safety of bridges and assess the risk of landslides in some mountainous communes, Mr. Nguyen Truong Son added.

This morning, the water level on the Day River surged to submerge many bridges and roads in the suburbs of Hanoi. As a result, all traffic activities have been suspended until further notice.

This morning, BOT Phap Van – Cau Gie Joint Stock Company said that the traffic police forces have regulated and temporarily prohibited vehicles from traveling on the expressway to ensure safety. Meanwhile, Vietnam Railways Corporation has just decided to suspend the train service through Long Bien Bridge due to the swollen and swift Red River, together with rapid water level rise. Long Bien Bridge is one of the most ancient bridges in Vietnam, over 100 years old. On the same day, Giap Bat Coach Station could not handle cargo due to flooding. As of this morning, the Department of Transport of Hanoi prohibited coaches and trucks weighing over 500 kilograms from crossing Chuong Duong Bridge.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan, Huyen Huong