HCMC gets cold at night and early morning

According to the Southern Hydrometeorological Station, HCMC will continue to have thunderstorms, with the possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong gusts of wind from January 3 to 4.

The weather will be chilly at night and early morning, which could affect human health.

The cause is attributed to the strengthening of high pressure shifting towards the east.

Aloft, the subtropical high pressure in the west is gradually intensifying, with its axis extending through the Central region while moderate northeast winds are observed over the southeast waters.

A low-pressure trough located between 5 to 8 degrees north latitude, connected to a low-pressure area in the southern East Sea, influences the southern region, subsequently being pushed further south and weakening.

The continental cold high pressure continues to strengthen to the south, then stabilizes; around the night of January 4 to 5 and January 8 to 9, it is likely to strengthen further.

Above, the subtropical high pressure will lower its axis to the south, and become active over the South Central region. The equatorial low pressure trough will be pushed back to the south and gradually weaken.

