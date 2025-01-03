Multimedia

Video

HCMC gets cold at night and early morning

SGGPO

According to the Southern Hydrometeorological Station, HCMC will continue to have thunderstorms, with the possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong gusts of wind from January 3 to 4. 

The weather will be chilly at night and early morning, which could affect human health.

The cause is attributed to the strengthening of high pressure shifting towards the east.

Aloft, the subtropical high pressure in the west is gradually intensifying, with its axis extending through the Central region while moderate northeast winds are observed over the southeast waters.

A low-pressure trough located between 5 to 8 degrees north latitude, connected to a low-pressure area in the southern East Sea, influences the southern region, subsequently being pushed further south and weakening.

The continental cold high pressure continues to strengthen to the south, then stabilizes; around the night of January 4 to 5 and January 8 to 9, it is likely to strengthen further.

Above, the subtropical high pressure will lower its axis to the south, and become active over the South Central region. The equatorial low pressure trough will be pushed back to the south and gradually weaken.

By Minh Hai – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

subtropical high pressure central region moderate northeast winds

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn