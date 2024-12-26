Cold air front to impact nationwide from Dec 27 to New Year’s Day

According to forecasts, a strengthened cold air front will affect regions across the country from December 27 to New Year's Day 2025.

Satellite weather image at 1:40 p.m. on December 26

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that from the evening of December 26, the cold air began to influence the North and parts of the North Central region. This cold front is expected to intensify on December 27, with an additional cold wave moving downward.

As a result, the cold air will expand its impact to the Northwest and Central Coastal regions, causing a sharp drop in temperatures in the Northern plains and severe cold in mountainous areas, with the lowest temperatures typically ranging from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, and some areas seeing temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Hanoi is forecast to have the lowest temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius. In the areas from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue, the lowest temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Saturday, December 28, is expected to be the coldest day in the North, with nighttime temperatures in Hanoi dropping to 12 degrees Celsius and daytime highs only reaching 22 degrees Celsius. Starting on December 30, temperatures in Hanoi will rise slightly, but the cold weather will persist, with minimum temperatures ranging from 15 to 16 degrees Celsius.

In Central Vietnam, particularly in Da Nang, the cold front will bring mild chilly weather. December 28 is predicted to be the coldest day, with the lowest temperature around 19 degrees Celsius and the highest not exceeding 21 degrees Celsius. In the following days, temperatures will gradually rise, but light rain showers are expected to continue.

Cold air arrives in Hanoi on December 26.

Ho Chi Minh City will not be directly affected by the cold air, but temperatures will still drop in the mornings. December 29 and 31 are forecasted to be the coolest days, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 22 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will range between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius. On other days, temperatures in this area will remain relatively stable, with mainly dry and sunny weather.

Meteorological agencies have noted that the North will continue to experience intense cold, especially in mountainous areas. The Central region may face a new spell of rain, while the South will see continued midday heat, although mornings will remain cooler. This cold front marks the peak of winter in the North.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Thuy Doan