2026 Mai Vang Awards officially kicked off

The 32nd Mai Vang (Golden Apricot Blossom) Awards officially kicked off on October 8 with an artistic exchange program titled “31 Years of the Mai Vang Awards: The 32nd Season – 2026.”

Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency (R), and Mr. Ha Huy Cuong, Deputy Director General of Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank, present the “Mai Vang Tribute” award to Meritorious Artist and director Ca Le Hong. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was held at the auditorium of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, at 123 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward.

Attending the event were Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Head of the Steering Committee for the 32nd Mai Vang Awards – 2026; To Dinh Tuan, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Director of its Training and Communications Center, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee for the 32nd Mai Vang Awards – 2026; and Hong Kim Ngoc, Head of the Arts Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

The gathering also drew a large number of artists who have been associated with the Mai Vang Awards for many years.

Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the four nomination portals for the 32nd Mai Vang Awards – 2026.

For more than three decades, the Mai Vang (Golden Apricot Blossom) Awards, founded by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, have remained closely connected with Vietnam’s cultural and artistic life, reaffirming their status as one of the country’s prestigious annual awards honoring outstanding creative achievements and contributions by Vietnamese artists.

The 32nd edition in 2026 marks a significant transition to the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency. The awards will not only preserve their core artistic values but also introduce new elements that reflect the vibrant character of contemporary artistic life.

This year’s awards feature 15 competitive categories and two special honors, including “Artist for the Community 2026” and “Lifetime Artist for the Community.” To broaden the scope for discovering and encouraging new talent, the Organizing Committee has officially added a “Promising Singer” category. The new category is expected to serve as a launchpad for young talents with innovative artistic approaches and strong potential for sustainable development.

Mai Vang Award-winning artists attend the exchange program. (Photo: SGGP)

The 32nd Mai Vang Awards will continue to strike a balance between public support and in-depth professional assessment by the Arts Council. This combination is intended to ensure objectivity in honoring works and individuals with broad-reaching influence while emphasizing professional responsibility and artists’ ethics within the realm of popular culture.

Speaking at the program, Mr. To Dinh Tuan, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Director of its Training and Communications Center, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, and Head of the Organizing Committee for the 32nd Mai Vang Awards – 2026, emphasized that over the past 31 years, the Mai Vang Awards have become a meeting point for the public and the arts community, reflecting readers’ appreciation for outstanding works, roles, and artists. This year, the awards are entering a new stage of development as they are taken over and organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, building on the prestige and traditions nurtured by generations of journalists at Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper.

At the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the exchange, the Organizing Committee of the 32nd Mai Vang Awards – 2026 presented the “Mai Vang Tribute” award to Meritorious Artist and Director Ca Le Hong. Former principal of the School of Stage Arts II, now the Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema, Ca Le Hong has mentored generations of successful artists. She has also served on the Mai Vang Awards’ Arts Council for 20 years.

The exchange provided an opportunity for artists, experts, students, and members of the public to share their expectations and contribute ideas to help the Mai Vang Awards continue to develop and expand their reach.

By Thanh Hiep – Translated by Kim Khanh