2023 Tech4life Expo & Summit opens in HCMC

The event aims to respond to the National Digital Transformation Day and introduce technological products and smart solutions to serve digital transformation and smart life.

The expo attracted more than 60 display booths of 50 IT businesses throughout the country presenting the latest smart technology products and solutions, such as BKAV’s digital signature service, Information Portal 1022 receiving and handling message reporting, smart cameras for security and surveillance camera system, and others.

There will be also thematic seminars on promoting the digital economy and digital society in HCMC with the participation of IT experts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the Tech4life Expo 2023 is an opportunity to introduce the latest technology products and plays as a bridge to connect State agencies and businesses, and specialists.

The number of participating enterprises is three times higher than last year and conferences are more extensive. The event is expected to provide useful information on digital transformation and new technologies to businesses and people.

In addition, the municipal Department of Information and Communications hoped to receive opinions and suggestions on digital transformation activities in the city in the coming time from experts, scientists, and people, he added.

According to the White Book on Vietnamese E-Business released by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in 2022, as of 2021, the country had around 867,500 businesses, including 268,400 enterprises of HCMC accounting for 31.3 percent of the country’s total number of businesses with 7,000 information and communication firms.

In 2022, the city’s digital economy contributed VND1,479,227 billion, accounting for 19 percent, to the nation’s GDP. The southern metropolis’s digital economy set a target of 25 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030, 5-10 percent higher than the national target, to continue to be the economic locomotive in the country.

HCMC is expected to become a smart city with a comprehensive innovation of the operations of the digital government, digital businesses, and digital society by 2030; and a healthcare center in the ASEAN region with 6,000 medical facilities. The city will strive to promote remote medical examination and treatment, use AI-based applications in the examination and treatment, and develop modern and effective healthcare establishments.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc suggested the Department of Information and Communications of the city coordinate with the relevant departments and localities to provide support to people and enterprises during the digital transformation process to promote the city’s digital economy, strengthen propaganda to raise people's awareness on digital transformation and application of technology to improve the quality of life.

HCMC currently is focusing on building three data groups, including population data, financial and business data, land and urban data, expanding digital infrastructure construction and strengthening information security, building a creative and innovative ecosystem, and implementing AI programs and open data platforms to promote the city’s digital economy.

The event co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, and the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) will run until October 5.