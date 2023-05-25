2023 Ninh Binh tourism week to draw many visitors

The 2023 Ninh Binh tourism week, themed “The Golden Colour of Tam Coc - Trang An”, is expected to draw a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to the northern province of Ninh Binh over eight days, starting from May 27.

Via the annual event, Ninh Binh will continue affirming its brand and position as a safe and friendly destination, as voted by many renowned newspapers, magazines and travel websites worldwide as one of the top 10 ideal destinations for a wonderful family vacation in 2023. Previously, it was the only Vietnamese representative to be listed among the top 10 friendliest destinations in the world.

A new feature in the 2023 version is a 9,500 sq.m painting using rice as material on vast fields of Tam Coc stretching along the meandering Ngo Dong river. It symbolises abundance and the bountiful water element that supports the sustainable development of green tourism in the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, a land of cultural heritage for thousands of years.

Rice fields in Tam Coc have been voted as one of the most beautiful in Vietnam. The most impressive and enticing time to visit Tam Coc is around late May and early June. During this period, the vibrant yellow of the rice fields extends shimmeringly alongside the Ngo Dong river, flowing under majestic limestone mountain ranges. This enhances the beauty and geological significance, as well as the cultural and historical value of the Hoa Lu region, which still bears the traces of ancient humans.

Notably, Xuan Truong construction company will also launch the "Heritage Journey" free of charge from mid-May 2023, providing transportation for visitors from Tam Coc wharf to the ancient town of Hoa Lu in Ninh Binh city and vice versa.

Tourists will have an opportunity to indulge in the unique culinary culture of the region at the pedestrian street and food market of Tam Coc. They can also join in photo tours, enjoy the photo exhibition "Golden Season of Tam Coc - Trang An”, explore the traditional handicraft items and enjoy water puppetry, cheo and xam singing, and many other cultural activities.

Ninh Binh strives to welcome 5.35 million visitors this year, with a total revenue of over VND5.1 trillion (US$221.7 million). This effort contributes to gradually transforming tourism into a local key economic sector and establishing Ninh Binh as a prominent tourist destination in the Red River Delta and the country as a whole.