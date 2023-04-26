2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival expected to lure 100,000 visitors

The 2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival in the South-central province of Khanh Hoa will take place from June 3-6 with more than 60 events, organizers said at a press conference in Hanoi on April 26.

Programs and activities held in the framework of the festival, including street festivals, a Vespa parade, art performances, sports competitions, tourism promotion events as well as scientific and educational seminars.

The province is expected to attract 100,000 visitors during the festival.

Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival is held every two years and has become a trademark of the beach resort city since 2003. In 2021, the festival was suspended due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the province welcomed 2.57 million tourists, raking in nearly VND14 trillion (US$590.5 million) in tourism revenue.

This year, it targets 4 million tourists, including 1.5 million foreign visitors, and earns approximately VND21 trillion, according to the province's Department of Tourism.

Toward the goals, the domestic tourist market still plays a key role, with significant attention paid to the expansion of traditional and potential international ones such as the Republic of Korea, China, Malaysia, India, Japan, Thailand, Russia, and Kazakhstan, it said.

Khanh Hoa plans to launch a myriad of tourism communications and promotion activities to stimulate demand and to host field trips from delegations of international and domestic travel companies. The province will also develop regional linkages, work with airlines to open more routes, and build a digital map of local tourism.