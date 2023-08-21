2023 National Dance, Puppetry, and Drama Talent Competitions open in Hanoi

The national contests seeking talented artists in the sectors of puppetry, dancing, and drama are expected to present to the audience special artworks of the performing arts of the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that the National Dance, Puppetry, and Drama Talent Competitions aim to look for and honor individuals with outstanding achievements and creativity in dance, puppetry, and dramatic stage. It is also a chance for theaters and art units to find skilled talents for training and exchange for insiders to share and learn about experience in art performing.

The professional art contests aim to acknowledge the creativity and contribution of artists; and help the State management units from the Central to local levels assess the current situation of the forms of art of dance, puppetry, and drama, and issue new modes of operation and problem-solving measures to foster the development of these types of art in accordance with the social reality to meet the people’s demand for enjoying arts.

The competitions which are jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People’s Committee of Hanoi, the Vietnam Stage Artists Association, and the Vietnam Dance Artists Association will run until August 26.

2023 National Dance, Puppetry, and Drama Talent Competitions are some of the activities preserving and promoting values of Vietnamese cultural heritages, marking the 78th anniversary of the 1945 August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2023), National Day (September 2), and the 78th anniversary of the culture sector (August 28, 1945 – 2023).